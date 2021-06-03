Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, June 3

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — World Series: James Madison vs. Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Game 1

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — World Series: Georgia vs. Oklahoma St., Oklahoma City, Game 2

7 p.m.

ESPN — World Series: Arizona vs. Alabama, Oklahoma City, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — World Series: Florida St. vs. UCLA, Oklahoma City, Game 4

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Friday)

NBCSN — UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 5, 109 miles, Saint-Chamond to Saint-Vallier, France (taped)

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfeld Village GC, Dublin, Ohio

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open Championship, First Round, Olympic Club Lake Course, San Francisco

GYMNASTICS

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Day 1, Fort Worth, Texas (taped)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Slovakia, Quarterfinal, Riga, Latvia

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Finland vs. Czech Republic, Quarterfinal, Riga, Latvia

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta

4 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

8 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at St. Louis OR Detroit at Chicago White Sox

11 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at San Diego OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Games Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Denver at Portland, First Round, Game 6

10:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Phoenix at LA Lakers, First Round, Game 6

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Boston at NY Islanders, East Division Final, Game 3

8 p.m.

USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: Carolina at Tampa Bay, Central Division Final, Game 3

RUGBY

6 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Wests

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

ESPNU — UEFA U-21 Euro Championship: Spain vs. Portugal, Semifinal, Maribor, Slovenia

2:50 p.m.

ESPNU — UEFA U-21 Euro Championship: Netherlands vs. Germany, Semifinal, Szekesfehervar, Hungary

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, Denver

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — North Division: Conquerors vs. Alphas, Indianapolis

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago at Phoenix

Recommended for you