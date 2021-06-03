Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, June 3
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — World Series: James Madison vs. Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Game 1
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — World Series: Georgia vs. Oklahoma St., Oklahoma City, Game 2
7 p.m.
ESPN — World Series: Arizona vs. Alabama, Oklahoma City, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — World Series: Florida St. vs. UCLA, Oklahoma City, Game 4
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Friday)
NBCSN — UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 5, 109 miles, Saint-Chamond to Saint-Vallier, France (taped)
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfeld Village GC, Dublin, Ohio
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open Championship, First Round, Olympic Club Lake Course, San Francisco
GYMNASTICS
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Day 1, Fort Worth, Texas (taped)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Slovakia, Quarterfinal, Riga, Latvia
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Finland vs. Czech Republic, Quarterfinal, Riga, Latvia
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta
4 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
8 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at St. Louis OR Detroit at Chicago White Sox
11 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at San Diego OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Games Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Denver at Portland, First Round, Game 6
10:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Phoenix at LA Lakers, First Round, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Boston at NY Islanders, East Division Final, Game 3
8 p.m.
USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: Carolina at Tampa Bay, Central Division Final, Game 3
RUGBY
6 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Wests
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
ESPNU — UEFA U-21 Euro Championship: Spain vs. Portugal, Semifinal, Maribor, Slovenia
2:50 p.m.
ESPNU — UEFA U-21 Euro Championship: Netherlands vs. Germany, Semifinal, Szekesfehervar, Hungary
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, Denver
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — North Division: Conquerors vs. Alphas, Indianapolis
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
3 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Chicago at Phoenix