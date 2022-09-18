Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, September 18
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)
3:30 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy (Taped)
4:30 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)
12 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
2 p.m.
ACCN — Saint Joseph’s at Virginia
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
pAC-12N — UCLA at California
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPNU — LSU at Vanderbilt
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Penn at California
7 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Oregon at Miami
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Nebraska at Kentucky
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa — North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Chaos vs. Waterdogs, Championship, Chester, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at NY Mets OR Philadelphia at Atlanta
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Cleveland, New England at Pittsburgh, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Miami at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Detroit, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Carolina at NY Giants
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Dallas, Houston at Denver, Arizona at Las Vegas
8:15 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at Green Bay
RODEO
3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, Day 3, Oklahoma City, Okla.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at St. Mirren
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford
9:15 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Everton
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at AS Roma
1 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Portland at Columbus
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Orange County SC at Sacramento Republic FC
8 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Pacific FC
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Tijuana
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Finals; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Austria, Britain vs. Kazakhstan, Italy vs. Sweden, Spain vs. S. Korea
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at Connecticut, Game 4