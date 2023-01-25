Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, January 25
CHL HOCKEY
10 p.m.
NHLN — CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game: Team Red vs. Team White, Langley, B.C.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at UConn
7 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Pittsburgh
BTN — Wisconsin at Maryland
CBSSN — Dayton at Rhode Island
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Florida
ESPNU — West Virginia at Texas Tech
FS2 — Northwestern at Nebraska
SECN — Georgia at Tennessee
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at Providence
9 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
BTN — Indiana at Minnesota
CBSSN — St. John’s at Creighton
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Auburn
ESPNU — Tulane at Wichita St.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Alabama
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Chicago St. at Stanford
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at San Diego St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — South Florida at Tulsa
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
2:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Philadelphia
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — NY Rangers at Toronto
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Columbus at Edmonton
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
3:30 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia
