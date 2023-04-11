Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, April 11
COLLEGE GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Second Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at LSU
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — San Diego at NY Mets
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD, Game 1
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Toronto at Tampa Bay
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Edmonton at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: TBD
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: León at Violette, Quarterfinal, Leg 2
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Vancouver at LAFC, Quarterfinal, Leg 2
