Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, August 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Melbourne

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Race 1, Tempelhof Airport Circuit, Berlin

1 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa.

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Motocross: The Unadilla National — 450 Moto 2, New Berlin, N.Y.

4 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

9 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Unadilla National — 450 Moto 2, New Berlin, N.Y. (Taped)

10 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Unadilla National — 450 Moto 2, New Berlin, N.Y. (Taped)

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 7: From Las Vegas

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney (Super Flyweights), Tulsa, Okla.

SHO — Championship Boxing: Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. John Riel Casimero (Bantamweights), Carson, Calif.

CFL FOOTBALL

10 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Hamilton at Saskatchewan

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dumbarnie Links, Leven, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF — U.S. Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Alberta, Canada

NBC — US Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chrome LC, Albany, N.Y.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Arsenault vs. Team Glynn, Boyds, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. South Dakota, Midwest Regional Final, Whitestown, Ind.

12 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Connecticut, New England Regional Final, Bristol, Conn.

2 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Hawaii, West Regional Final, San Bernardino, Calif.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Michigan, Great Lakes Regional Final, Whitestown, Ind.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Pennsylvania, Mid-Atlantic Regional Final, Bristol, Conn.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Washington, Northwest Regional Final, San Bernardino, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Milwaukee at Pittsburgh

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Denver vs. Dallas, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Miami, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Indiana vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Charlotte vs. Toronto, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Cleveland vs. New York, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Portland vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Detroit vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Miami at Chicago

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Denver at Minnesota

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Jacksonville

10 p.m.

NFLN — LA Chargers at LA Rams

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, Round 1, Little Rock, Ark.

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Everton

10 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City

6 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at Minnesota United

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Coppa Italia: TBA, First Round (Taped)

FS1 — Liga MX: Pachuca at Monterrey

SURFING

8:30 a.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Corona Open Mexico, Oaxaca, Mexico

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles Semifinal 1, WTA Singles & Doubles Semifinal 1

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles Semifinal 2, WTA Singles & Doubles Semifinal 2

