Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, August 14
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Melbourne
3 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Race 1, Tempelhof Airport Circuit, Berlin
1 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
2 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa.
3 p.m.
NBC — AMA Motocross: The Unadilla National — 450 Moto 2, New Berlin, N.Y.
4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
9 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Unadilla National — 450 Moto 2, New Berlin, N.Y. (Taped)
10 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Unadilla National — 450 Moto 2, New Berlin, N.Y. (Taped)
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 7: From Las Vegas
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney (Super Flyweights), Tulsa, Okla.
SHO — Championship Boxing: Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. John Riel Casimero (Bantamweights), Carson, Calif.
CFL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Hamilton at Saskatchewan
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dumbarnie Links, Leven, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
GOLF — U.S. Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Alberta, Canada
NBC — US Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chrome LC, Albany, N.Y.
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Arsenault vs. Team Glynn, Boyds, Md.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. South Dakota, Midwest Regional Final, Whitestown, Ind.
12 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Connecticut, New England Regional Final, Bristol, Conn.
2 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Hawaii, West Regional Final, San Bernardino, Calif.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Michigan, Great Lakes Regional Final, Whitestown, Ind.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Pennsylvania, Mid-Atlantic Regional Final, Bristol, Conn.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Washington, Northwest Regional Final, San Bernardino, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Milwaukee at Pittsburgh
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Denver vs. Dallas, Las Vegas
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Miami, Las Vegas
5 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Las Vegas
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Indiana vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Charlotte vs. Toronto, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Cleveland vs. New York, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Portland vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Detroit vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Miami at Chicago
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Denver at Minnesota
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Jacksonville
10 p.m.
NFLN — LA Chargers at LA Rams
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, Round 1, Little Rock, Ark.
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Everton
10 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City
6 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at Minnesota United
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Coppa Italia: TBA, First Round (Taped)
FS1 — Liga MX: Pachuca at Monterrey
SURFING
8:30 a.m.
FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Corona Open Mexico, Oaxaca, Mexico
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles Semifinal 1, WTA Singles & Doubles Semifinal 1
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles Semifinal 2, WTA Singles & Doubles Semifinal 2