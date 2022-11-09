Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, November 9
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 5:39 am
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS1 — Monmouth at Seton Hall
9 p.m.
ACCN — Bellarmine at Louisville
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Kent St. at Bowling Green
ESPN2 — Buffalo at Cent. Michigan
ESPNU — N. Illinois at W. Michigan
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia at Syracuse, Semifinal
6 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Rutgers, Semifinal
7 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson at Wake Forest, Semifinal
8 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana at Maryland, Semifinal
GOLF
3:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Brooklyn
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Pittsburgh at Washington
10 p.m.
TNT — Minnesota at Anaheim
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Sassuolo
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — EFL Carabao Cup Soccer: Leeds United at Wolverhampton, Third Round
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. v. Poland, Switzerland v. Italy, Belgium v. Slovakia, Spain v. Kazakhstan
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. v. Poland, Switzerland v. Italy, Belgium v. Slovakia, Spain v. Kazakhstan
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Canada v. Italy, Australia v. Belgium, Spain v. Britain, Czech Rep. v. Poland
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Canada v. Italy, Australia v. Belgium, Spain v. Britain, Czech Rep. v. Poland
