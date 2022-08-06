Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, August 6
3ICE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Week 8: Team Trottier vs. Team Murphy, Team Fuhr vs. Team Mullen, Team LeClair vs. Team Carbonneau, Nashville, Tenn.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Geelong
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 8: Trilogy vs. Killer 3’s, Aliens vs. Power, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Tri-State, Dallas
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Hamilton at Toronto
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort — Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales
8 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
12 p.m.
NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort — Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales
GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Classic: Women’s and Men’s Competition, Final Qualifying Event, Salt Lake City
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
5 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Whitney Handicap, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
JUNIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Junior League Softball World Series: TBD, Final, Kirkland, Wash.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
FS1 — Miami at Chicago Cubs
4 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle (Game 1)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR NY Yankees at St. Louis
10 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas
NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
NFLN — 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
SELECT HOCKEY (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Red Deer, Canada
6 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Red Deer, Canada
SENIOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — Senior League Baseball World Series: TBD, Final, Easley, S.C.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ABC — Bundesliga: Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund
12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton
3 p.m.
ABC — MLS: Seattle at Atlanta United FC
8 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: León at Monterrey
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna
SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Eberle, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Semifinals; Los Cabos-ATP Final
TRACK AND FIELD
7 a.m.
CNBC — World Athletics: U-20 Championships, Cali, Colombia (Taped)
10 a.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, Chorzów, Poland
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Dallas
10 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Phoenix