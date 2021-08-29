Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, August 29
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
3 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Road America, Rounds 7 and 8, Plymouth, Wis.
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England (Taped)
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Third-Place Match, Moscow
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Calgary at Winnipeg
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Francisco at UCLA
7 p.m.
ACCN — Bucknell at Wake Forest
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — South Carolina at NC State
1:30 p.m.
BTN — North Carolina at Ohio St.
PAC-12N — Florida St. at Colorado
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Diego St. at Stanford
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA
FLAG FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — AFFL: TBD, Championship, Houston
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
7 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Bishop Sycamore (Ohio), Canton, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.
12 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
TBS — San Francisco at Atlanta
4 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Kansas City at Seattle
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Oakland
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Dallas
4 p.m.
CBS — Preseason: Miami at Cincinnati
NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at San Francisco
6 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: New England at NY Giants
8 p.m.
NBC — Preseason: Cleveland at Atlanta
PARALYMPICS
9 p.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Rugby (Final); Wheelchair Tennis; Table Tennis, Tokyo
3 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Sitting Volleyball, Tokyo
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
CBSSN — SPL: Celtic at Rangers
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Genoa at Napoli
7 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: FC Juárez at Santos Laguna
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Austin FC
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Portland at Seattle
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Piancastelli, Rosemont, Ill.
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Hayward, Rosemont, Ill.
SWIMMING
12 p.m.
CBS — ISL: From Naples, Italy