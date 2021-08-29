Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, August 29

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

3 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Road America, Rounds 7 and 8, Plymouth, Wis.

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England (Taped)

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Third-Place Match, Moscow

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Calgary at Winnipeg

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Francisco at UCLA

7 p.m.

ACCN — Bucknell at Wake Forest

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — South Carolina at NC State

1:30 p.m.

BTN — North Carolina at Ohio St.

PAC-12N — Florida St. at Colorado

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Diego St. at Stanford

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA

FLAG FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — AFFL: TBD, Championship, Houston

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Bishop Sycamore (Ohio), Canton, Ohio

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.

12 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

TBS — San Francisco at Atlanta

4 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Kansas City at Seattle

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Oakland

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Dallas

4 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: Miami at Cincinnati

NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at San Francisco

6 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: New England at NY Giants

8 p.m.

NBC — Preseason: Cleveland at Atlanta

PARALYMPICS

9 p.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Rugby (Final); Wheelchair Tennis; Table Tennis, Tokyo

3 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Sitting Volleyball, Tokyo

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

CBSSN — SPL: Celtic at Rangers

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Genoa at Napoli

7 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: FC Juárez at Santos Laguna

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Austin FC

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Portland at Seattle

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Piancastelli, Rosemont, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Hayward, Rosemont, Ill.

SWIMMING

12 p.m.

CBS — ISL: From Naples, Italy

