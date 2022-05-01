Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, May 1

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

1 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The DuraMAX Drydene 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

6 p.m.

CNBC — MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix, Frontera, Spain (Taped)

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

BOWLING

12 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Florida

1 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi at Arkansas

2 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Purdue

3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri

4 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Irvine at Long Beach St.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Notre Dame at Syracuse

5:30 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Boston College, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College

12 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

ESPN2 — Florida at LSU

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Houston at South Florida

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Arizona St.

6 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Final Round, PGA Catalunya Resort — Stadium Course, Girona, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Landshut, Germany

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Landshut, Germany

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Toronto OR Boston at Baltimore (1 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast)

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 1

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 1

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont. (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Billings, Mont. (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

CNBC — Premiership: Wasps at London (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Celtic FC

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at AC Milan

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC

9 p.m.

FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Juazeirense at Palmeiras, Third Round Leg 2 (Taped)

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at LAFC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Jamaica vs. Cuba, Round of 16, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

USA — Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.

