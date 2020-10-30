Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, October 30
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
10 a.m.
SECN — SEC Championship: From Baton Rouge, La.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Maryland
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — East Carolina at Tulsa
9:45 p.m.
FS1 — Hawaii at Wyoming
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Duke
7 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Florida
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
12 p.m.
GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla.
6 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Parkview (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at SK
12:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPNEWS — TBA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton
11 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Pachua at Tijuana
SWIMMING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — ISL: The N 5, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Semifinals