Thursday, May 5
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Fremantle
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins at Maryland, Semifinal
CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Denver, Semifinal, Washington
8 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, College Park, Md.
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Marquette at Georgetown, Semifinal
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tempe, Ariz.
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tempe, Ariz.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke
8 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Boston OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Cleveland (6 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Francisco OR Tampa Bay at Seattle
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Nashville at Colorado, Game 2
10 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 2
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Canberra
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Semifinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds