Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, June 27

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

12 p.m.

NBC — MotoGP: The Dutch Grand Prix, TT Circuit, Assen, Netherlands

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono Green 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

2 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Matterley Basin, Great Britain (Taped)

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Ridge Sports Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Matterley Basin, Great Britain (Taped)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — AMSOIL: Championship Off Road, Antigo, Wis. (Taped)

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen International Raceway, Watkins Glen, N.Y. (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Lucas Oil: The Late Model Dirt Series — 4, Ocala, Fla. (Taped)

BOWLING

12 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Final, Allen Park, Mich.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Final, Allen Park, Mich.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Championship, Allen Park, Mich.

BOXING

6 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Leon Lawson vs. Nathaniel Gallimore (Super Welterweights), Minneapolis

8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Mario Cazares (Super Middleweights), Minneapolis

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 2, Perros-Guirec to Mûr-De-Bretagne (Guerlédan), 114 miles

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Ga.

GYMNASTICS

8 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Women’s Final, St. Louis

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — MLB All-Star Ballot Finalist Show

1 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at Boston

4 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at San Francisco OR Arizona at San Diego

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 3

PARALYMPICS

1:30 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Paralympic Trials: Super Trials, Minneapolis

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — State of Orgin: New South Wales at Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Netherlands vs. Czech Republic, Round of 16, Budapest, Hungary

2:30 p.m.

ABC — UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Portugal, Round of 16, Seville, Spain

5 p.m.

FOX — Copa América: Ecuador vs. Brazil, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil

FS2 — Copa América: Venezuela vs. Peru, Group B, Brasília, Brazil

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at Austin FC

TENNIS

6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Las Vegas

