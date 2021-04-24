Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, April 24

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

7 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Salt Lake City

10 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Practice, St. Petersburg, Fla. (taped)

BOWLING

11 a.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Milford, Conn.

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz, (Featherweights), Kissimmee, Fla.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Auburn

5 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Missouri

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Michigan, Championship, Iowa City, Iowa

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Boston College Spring Game

1 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh Spring Game

2 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game

3 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina Spring Game

PAC-12N — Arizona Spring Game

4 p.m.

BTN — Maryland Spring Game (taped)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. Spring Game

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

ESPN2 — Syracuse at Virginia

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Maryland at Johns Hopkins

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Providence at Georgetown

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn St. at Ohio St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Northwestern at Michigan

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia at Tennessee

3 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky

6 p.m.

ESPNU — South Carolina at Florida

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

8 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Kentucky, Championship, Omaha, Neb.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Third Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 261 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 261 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at Boston OR Kansas City at Detroit

4 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at NY Mets

7 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Chicago White Sox

9 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Miami at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

1:15 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at New York

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

8:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Pittsburgh

3 p.m.

NBC — Colorado at St. Louis

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Winnipeg

RODEO

11 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Nampa Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho (taped)

RUGBY

9 p.m.

CBSSN — MLR: San Diego at Los Angeles

1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at London

SAILING

6 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The Bermuda Grand Prix, Hamilton Bermuda (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United

6 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA FC

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: Udinese at Benevento

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

NBCSN — USATF: The Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa

5 p.m.

NBCSN — USATF: The Oregon Relays, Eugene, Ore.