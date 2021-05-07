Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, May 7
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Gold Coast
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
8:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The LiftKits4Less.com 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.
8 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Auburn
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at TCU
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. UCLA, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
11 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Loyola Marymount vs. LSU, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Cal Poly vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Florida St., First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round Elimination-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round Elimination-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round Winners-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round Winners-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Robert Morris at Syracuse
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Colgate at Lehigh, Semifinal
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) vs. Army, Semifinal, Bethlehem, Pa.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
6 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Auburn at LSU
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon
8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
CURLING (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
NBCSN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Russia, Alberta, Canada
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, Second Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Las Palmas, Spain
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone G&CC — Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
11:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, Third Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Las Palmas, Spain
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at NY Yankees OR Philadelphia at Atlanta
10 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (Games Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Chicago
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Philadelphia at Washington
RUGBY
6 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — South Division: Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals