Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, November 21

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

CBS — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite and Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

BOXING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada (Lightweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Florida State

CBSSN — Georgia Southern at Army

ESPN — Florida at Vanderbilt

ESPN2 — Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina

ESPNU — Arkansas State at Texas State

FOX — Indiana at Ohio State

FS1 — Illinois at Nebraska

SECN — Louisiana State at Arkansas

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Wisconsin at Northwestern

BTN — Iowa at Penn State

CBS — San Diego State at Nevada (Reno)

ESPN — Cincinnati at Central Florida

ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon

ESPNU — Georgia State at South Alabama

FS1 — California at Oregon State

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

FOX — Kansas State at Iowa State

SECN — Kentucky at Alabama

7 p.m.

CBSSN — San Jose State at Fresno State

ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia

8 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Washington

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Southern California at Utah

FS1 — Washington State at Stanford

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise State at Hawaii

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)

5 a.m (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 255 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas

SKIING

12 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur

SWIMMING

8 a.m.

CBSSN — ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 1

9 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 1

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 1

1 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 2

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 2 ---

Sunday, November 22

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: The Portugal MotoGP Race, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

2:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM: The Grande Prémio de Portugal, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Turbo UTV, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, Championship, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, Championship, Orange Beach, Ala.

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5, Seoul, South Korea

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Washington, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, Tennessee at Baltimore, New England at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Cleveland, Atlanta at New Orleans, Detroit at Carolina,

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Denver, NY Jets at LA Chargers

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Indianapolis, Dallas at Minnesota

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Las Vegas

RODEO

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Pro14: Scarlets at Ulster

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United

2 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool

4 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: San Jose at Sporting KC, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Colorado at Minnesota United, First Round

10 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Portland, First Round

FS1 — Liga MX Playoff: Puebla at Monterrey, Reclassification Match

SWIMMING

12 p.m.

CBSSN — ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary

TENNIS

10:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Final

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Final