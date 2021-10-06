Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, October 6
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at Seton Hall
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Kentucky
7 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin
8 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Miami
SECN — Missouri at LSU
9 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Illinois
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Wild Card: St. Louis at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Phoenix
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Utah at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Washington at Boston
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Spain, Semifinal, Milan, Italy
6 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC
9 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at FC Edmonton
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Washington at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago Sky, Semifinal, Game 4
10 p.m.
ESPN — Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 4