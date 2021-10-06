Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, October 6

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Seton Hall

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Kentucky

7 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Miami

SECN — Missouri at LSU

9 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Illinois

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Wild Card: St. Louis at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Phoenix

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Utah at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Washington at Boston

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Spain, Semifinal, Milan, Italy

6 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC

9 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at FC Edmonton

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Washington at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago Sky, Semifinal, Game 4

10 p.m.

ESPN — Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 4

Recommended for you