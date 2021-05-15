Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, May 15

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Richmond

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at West Coast

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (taped)

BOWLING

11 a.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 4, Milford, Conn.

BOXING

10 p.m.

SHO — Championship Boxing: Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa (Super-Bantamweights), Carson, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee

3 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at LSU

6 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Monmouth at North Carolina, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Rutgers vs. Lehigh, First Round, Charlotesville, Va.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Drexel vs. Notre Dame, First Round, Denver

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Syracuse vs. Georgetown, First Round, College Park, Md.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 1, Louisville, Ky.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Storrs, Conn.

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Bowling Green, Ky.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tulsa, Okla.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 2, Storrs, Conn. (if necessary)

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona

5 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

7 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

6 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Outdoor Championship: From College Station, Texas

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBCSN — The Preakness Prep: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

NBC — The Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 262 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Houston

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Basketball Hall of Fame: Enshrinement Gala, Springfield, Mass. (taped)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Basketball Hall of Fame: Enshrinement Ceremony, Springfield, Mass.

NHL HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

NHLN — Vancouver at Edmonton

7:15 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Boston at Washington, First Round, Game 1

POLO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — U.S. Open: Championship, Wellington, Fla.

RODEO

9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 2, Billings, Mont.

RUGBY

10 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Utah at Los Angeles

11 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Leicester (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Southampton

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Fiorentina

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City at Louisville FC

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

FOX — North Division: Alphas vs. Conquerors, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

FS2 — North Division: Aviators vs. Linemen, Indianapolis

SURFING

12 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, Rottnest Island, Western Australia, Australia

SWIMMING

6 p.m.

NBCSN — TYR: The Pro Swim Series, Indianapolis

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at Washington

3 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 2

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 2

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

ESPN — ATL: The Track Meet, Los Angeles











