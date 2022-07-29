Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, July 29
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Fremantle
12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at Geelong
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
1:15 p.m.
ESPNU — W Series: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
9 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
CFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — British Columbia at Saskatchewan
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S. Junior Amateur: Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.
6 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — English League: Burnley at Huddersfield Town, Championship
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca at Juárez
11 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at LAFC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:45 p.m.
FS2 — The America Cup: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Third-Place Match, Armenia, Colombia
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont, Ill.
TBT BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — TBT Tournament: Blue Collar U vs. Heartfire, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio
9 p.m.
ESPN — TBT Tournament: Red Scare vs. Best Virginia, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana
8 p.m.
CBSSN — New York at Chicago