Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, September 8
Rain showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 86F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Isolated thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 8, 2022 @ 3:43 am
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, September 8
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Oregon St. at Virginia
8 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
BTN — Stanford at Northwestern
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Oregon
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club — West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, First Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati
11 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Second Round, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at St. Louis
4 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Milwaukee (Game 1)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Milwaukee (Game 2) (7:40 p.m.) OR Minnesota at NY Yankees
10 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
NBC — Buffalo at LA Rams
TENNIS
7 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 5
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.