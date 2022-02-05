Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, February 5
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles
10 p.m.
CNBC — AMA Supercross: Round 5, Glendale, Ariz.
BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Russell vs. Team Harrison, Las Vegas
BOXING
7 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN — Illinois at Indiana
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
ESPNU — Mercer at Chattanooga
FOX — UConn at Villanova
FS1 — St. John’s at Butler
1 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska
CBS — Tennessee at South Carolina
SECN — Auburn at Georgia
2 p.m.
CBSSN — East Tennessee St. at Wofford
ESPN — Texas Tech at West Virginia
ESPN2 — Louisville at Syracuse
ESPNU — Dayton at Saint Louis
FS1 — DePaul at Xavier
2:30 p.m.
FOX — Michigan at Purdue
3 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at NC State
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Florida
4 p.m.
CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary
ESPN — Baylor at Kansas
ESPN2 — Missouri at Texas A&M
FS1 — Michigan St. at Rutgers
PAC-12N — Washington St. at California
5 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Virginia
FOX — Southern Cal at Arizona
6 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin
CBSSN — UNLV at Utah St.
ESPN — Duke at North Carolina
ESPN2 — SMU at Wichita St.
ESPNU — N. Iowa at Drake
FS1 — Oregon St. at Colorado
SECN — LSU at Vanderbilt
7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force
ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama
ESPN2 — UCF at Memphis
ESPNU — Kansas St. at TCU
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon at Utah
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at St. Mary’s (Cal.)
ESPN — Gonzaga at BYU
ESPN2 — UCLA at Arizona St.
ESPNU — CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
NFLN — Senior Bowl: From Mobile, Ala.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Auburn at LSU
6:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington
8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon St.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
8:45 a.m.
FS2 — Copa America: Chile vs. Peru, 9th Place Match, Asunción, Paraguay
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
6 a.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Third Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped)
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
6 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — New York at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
ABC — NHL All-Star Game: From Las Vegas
RUGBY
12 p.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: Ireland vs. Wales, First Round, Dublin (Taped)
2 p.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: Scotland vs. England, First Round, Edinburgh, Scotland (Taped)
9 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: New England at NOLA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Inter Milan
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals