Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, February 5

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles

10 p.m.

CNBC — AMA Supercross: Round 5, Glendale, Ariz.

BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Russell vs. Team Harrison, Las Vegas

BOXING

7 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — Illinois at Indiana

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — Mercer at Chattanooga

FOX — UConn at Villanova

FS1 — St. John’s at Butler

1 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska

CBS — Tennessee at South Carolina

SECN — Auburn at Georgia

2 p.m.

CBSSN — East Tennessee St. at Wofford

ESPN — Texas Tech at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Louisville at Syracuse

ESPNU — Dayton at Saint Louis

FS1 — DePaul at Xavier

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Michigan at Purdue

3 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at NC State

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Florida

4 p.m.

CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary

ESPN — Baylor at Kansas

ESPN2 — Missouri at Texas A&M

FS1 — Michigan St. at Rutgers

PAC-12N — Washington St. at California

5 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Virginia

FOX — Southern Cal at Arizona

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

CBSSN — UNLV at Utah St.

ESPN — Duke at North Carolina

ESPN2 — SMU at Wichita St.

ESPNU — N. Iowa at Drake

FS1 — Oregon St. at Colorado

SECN — LSU at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force

ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama

ESPN2 — UCF at Memphis

ESPNU — Kansas St. at TCU

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Utah

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at St. Mary’s (Cal.)

ESPN — Gonzaga at BYU

ESPN2 — UCLA at Arizona St.

ESPNU — CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

NFLN — Senior Bowl: From Mobile, Ala.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Auburn at LSU

6:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

8:45 a.m.

FS2 — Copa America: Chile vs. Peru, 9th Place Match, Asunción, Paraguay

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

6 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Third Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped)

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

6 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — New York at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ABC — NHL All-Star Game: From Las Vegas

RUGBY

12 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: Ireland vs. Wales, First Round, Dublin (Taped)

2 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: Scotland vs. England, First Round, Edinburgh, Scotland (Taped)

9 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: New England at NOLA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Inter Milan

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals

Recommended for you