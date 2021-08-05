Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, August 5
CFL FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Hamilton at Winnipeg
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, Calif.
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at Miami OR Boston at Detroit (1 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Washington OR San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
8 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at St. Louis
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — Preseason: Dallas vs. Pittsburgh, Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio
RUGBY
6 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Verdes FC vs. Santos de Guápiles, Preliminary Round 1st Leg, Belmopan, Belize
10 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones FC vs. Deportivo FC, Preliminary Round 1st Leg, Guatemala City, Guatemala
TENNIS
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA Early Rounds