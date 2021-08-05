Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, August 5

CFL FOOTBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hamilton at Winnipeg

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, Calif.

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at Miami OR Boston at Detroit (1 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Washington OR San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

8 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at St. Louis

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Preseason: Dallas vs. Pittsburgh, Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio

RUGBY

6 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Verdes FC vs. Santos de Guápiles, Preliminary Round 1st Leg, Belmopan, Belize

10 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones FC vs. Deportivo FC, Preliminary Round 1st Leg, Guatemala City, Guatemala

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA Early Rounds

