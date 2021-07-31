Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, July 31
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Hawthorn
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Greater Western Sydney
3 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, Part 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Auto Club Raceway, Pomona, Calif. (Taped)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, Part 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
8 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (taped)
BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
CBS — Week 4: From Dallas
BOXING
8 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Michael Coffie vs. Jonathan Rice (Heavyweights), Newark, N.J.
10 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Andre Dirrell vs. Christopher Brooker (Light Heavyweights), Newark, N.J.
FITNESS
11 p.m.
CBSSN — The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games: Day 3, Madison, Wis. (Taped)
GOLF
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
2 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Senior Women’s Open: Third Round, Brooklawn CC, Fairfield, Conn.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Under Armour All-America Game: East vs. West, Baltimore
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRLS)
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Under Armour All-America Game: East vs. West, Anaheim, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
11:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Premier Girls Fastpitch 18U National Championship: TBD, Anaheim, Calif.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Premier Girls Fastpitch Senior All-American Game: East vs. West, Anaheim, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Premier Girls Fastpitch Futures All-American Game: East vs. West, Anaheim, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Warden, Boyds, Md.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland (Middleweights), Las Vegas
10 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 263: Patricio Freire vs. A.J. McKee (Featherweights), Los Angeles
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Kansas City at Toronto
4 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at LA Angels
7 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at St. Louis
10 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at San Diego OR LA Dodgers at Arizona (Games Joined in Progress)
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Melbourne
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 1, Tulsa, Okla.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Valour FC at FC Edmonton
TBT BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Florida TNT vs. AfterShocks, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio
2 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Boeheim’s Army vs. Golden Eagles, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT: Team 23 vs. Sideline Cancer, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT: Blue Collar U vs. The Money Team, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio
TENNIS
10:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Singles Final
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Semifinal 1
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Semifinal 2