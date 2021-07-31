Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, July 31

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Hawthorn

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Greater Western Sydney

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, Part 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Auto Club Raceway, Pomona, Calif. (Taped)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, Part 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

8 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (taped)

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 4: From Dallas

BOXING

8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Michael Coffie vs. Jonathan Rice (Heavyweights), Newark, N.J.

10 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Andre Dirrell vs. Christopher Brooker (Light Heavyweights), Newark, N.J.

FITNESS

11 p.m.

CBSSN — The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games: Day 3, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

GOLF

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

2 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Senior Women’s Open: Third Round, Brooklawn CC, Fairfield, Conn.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Under Armour All-America Game: East vs. West, Baltimore

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRLS)

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Under Armour All-America Game: East vs. West, Anaheim, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

11:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Premier Girls Fastpitch 18U National Championship: TBD, Anaheim, Calif.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Premier Girls Fastpitch Senior All-American Game: East vs. West, Anaheim, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Premier Girls Fastpitch Futures All-American Game: East vs. West, Anaheim, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Warden, Boyds, Md.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland (Middleweights), Las Vegas

10 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 263: Patricio Freire vs. A.J. McKee (Featherweights), Los Angeles

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Toronto

4 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at LA Angels

7 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at St. Louis

10 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at San Diego OR LA Dodgers at Arizona (Games Joined in Progress)

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Melbourne

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 1, Tulsa, Okla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Valour FC at FC Edmonton

TBT BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Florida TNT vs. AfterShocks, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio

2 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Boeheim’s Army vs. Golden Eagles, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: Team 23 vs. Sideline Cancer, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: Blue Collar U vs. The Money Team, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio

TENNIS

10:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Singles Final

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Semifinal 1

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Semifinal 2

