Friday, August 6

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah (Taped)

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, Calif.

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood, Boyds, Md.

8 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Ohlmiller, Boyds, Md.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

FS2 — LUX Fight League: Pedro Peña vs. Kevin Morales (Strawweights), Tijuana, Mexico

10 p.m.

FS2 — XFC 45: Guilherme Faria vs. Daron Cruickshank (Featherweights), Grand Rapids, Mich.

1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — XFC: YoungGuns3, Grand Rapids, Mich. (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Memphis, Salt Lake City

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Utah Jazz Blue vs. Utah Jazz White, Salt Lake City

RODEO

11 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Long Live Cowboys Classic, Round 1, Sacramento, Calif.

RUGBY

6 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Parramatta

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Sydney

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Manly-Warringah

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA Quarterfinals

