Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 6
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah (Taped)
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, Calif.
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood, Boyds, Md.
8 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Ohlmiller, Boyds, Md.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
FS2 — LUX Fight League: Pedro Peña vs. Kevin Morales (Strawweights), Tijuana, Mexico
10 p.m.
FS2 — XFC 45: Guilherme Faria vs. Daron Cruickshank (Featherweights), Grand Rapids, Mich.
1 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — XFC: YoungGuns3, Grand Rapids, Mich. (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Memphis, Salt Lake City
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: Utah Jazz Blue vs. Utah Jazz White, Salt Lake City
RODEO
11 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Long Live Cowboys Classic, Round 1, Sacramento, Calif.
RUGBY
6 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Parramatta
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Sydney
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Manly-Warringah
TENNIS
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA Quarterfinals