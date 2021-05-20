Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, May 20
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco
8:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Louisville
7 p.m.
ESPNU — LSU at Texas A&M
SECN — Florida at Arkansas
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
TENNIS — NCAA National Championships, Men’s Team Quarterfinals 3 & 4
GOLF
1 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, First Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Texas OR Washington at Chicago Cubs
5 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Toronto OR Miami at Philadelphia (7 p.m.)
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Indiana at Washington, Play-In Round
NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
USA — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, Game 3
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, First Round, Game 3
7:30 p.m.
NHLN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Montréal at Toronto, First Round, Game 1
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, Game 3
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — North Division: Conquerors vs. Aviators, Indianapolis
10 p.m.
FS1 — North Division: Alphas vs. Linemen, Indianapolis
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Quarterfinals, Lyon-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Semifinals, Lyon-ATP Quarterfinals
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Semifinals, Lyon-ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Semifinals, Lyon-ATP Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Minnesota