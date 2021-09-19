Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, September 19

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C. (Taped)

12 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)

1 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 9 & 10, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

2 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

6 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)

NBCSN — MotoGP: The Misano Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit, Misano Adriatico, Italy (Taped)

11 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)

12 a.m. (Monday)

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)

BOXING

10 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov (Super-Featherweights), Bakersfield, Calif.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

ACCN — UMass at Wake Forest

2 p.m.

ACCN — Iowa at Louisville

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — CS Northridge at Southern Cal

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Stanford

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

SECN — Stanford at Kentucky

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Ohio St.

3 p.m.

SECN — Jackson St. at Mississippi St.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Natalma Stakes and Summer Stakes, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

NBC — PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Chaos LC, Championship, Washington

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati

4 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at Texas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cleveland, New England at NY Jets, Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, Denver at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Chicago, LA Rams at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, San Francisco at Philadelphia, New Orleans at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Arizona, Atlanta at Tampa Bay

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Chargers, Tennessee at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Baltimore

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, Newark N.J. (Taped)

RUGBY

12 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Newcastle (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United

2:40 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Juventas

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LAFC at Portland

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey

SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont Ill.

4 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont Ill.

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Finals

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Connecticut

3 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Phoenix

5 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Dallas

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Chicago

Recommended for you