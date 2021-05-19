Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, May 19
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
TENNIS — NCAA National Championships, Women’s Team Quarterfinals 3 & 4
CURLING (MEN’S)
1 a.m. (Thursday)
NBCSN — World Mixed Doubles Championship: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Aberdeen, Scotland (taped)
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
4 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at San Diego
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at Chicago Cubs OR NY Mets at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: San Antonio at Memphis, Play-In Round
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: Golden State at LA Lakers, Play-In Round
NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Washington at Boston, First Round, Game 3
8 p.m.
CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Nashville at Carolina, First Round, Game 2
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Winnipeg at Edmonton, First Round, Game 1
10:30 p.m.
CNBC — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: St. Louis at Colorado, First Round, Game 2
RUGBY
8 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Los Angeles at Austin
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:50 p.m.
ESPN2 — Coppa Italia Cup: Atalanta vs. Juventus, Final, Reggio Emilia, Italy
3:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley
SURFING
10 p.m.
FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, Rottnest Island, Western Australia, Australia
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Belgrade-WTA, Parma-WTA, Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Quarterfinals, Lyon-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Quarterfinals, Lyon-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Semifinals, Lyon-ATP Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at Connecticut