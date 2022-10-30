Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, October 30
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), Las Vegas (Taped)
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), Las Vegas (Taped)
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs — Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
3:55 p.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Mexican Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Exhibition: Missouri Western at Kentucky
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Princeton at Brown
1 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Indiana
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Brown at Penn
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. LSU, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington State at Southern Cal
4 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota at Michigan St., Quarterfinal
4:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi St., First Round, Pensacola, Fla.
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, First Round
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke at Virginia, First Round
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Florida
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Baylor
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas
GOLF
4 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand (Taped)
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at San Antonio
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
ESPN+ — Denver vs. Jacksonville, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Detroit, Las Vegas at New Orleans, New England at NY Jets, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Chicago at Dallas, Arizona at Minnesota
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Houston
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Indianapolis, San Francisco at LA Rams, NY Giants at Seattle
8:15 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at Buffalo
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal
12 p.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United
3 p.m.
ABC — MLS Western Conference Semifinal: Austin FC at LA FC
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:45 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Germany, Third-Place Match, Navi Mumbai, India
10:15 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia vs. Spain, Final, Navi Mumbai, India
2:40 p.m.
CBSSN — FASL: West Ham United at Arsenal
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Finals
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin