Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, June 19

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

2 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIA Formula E Championship: Round 8, Autódromo Miguel E. Abed, Puebla, Mexico

8 p.m.

CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The High Point, High Point Raceway, Mt. Morris, Pa. (Taped)

12 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Taped)

BOWLING

2 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The King Of The Lanes 1, Portland, Maine

3 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The King Of The Lanes 2, Portland, Maine

4 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The King Of The Lanes 3, Portland, Maine

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel (Middleweights), Houston

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas (Bantamweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: NC State vs. Stanford, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Arizona vs. Vanderbilt, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

11 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, Mich.

7 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.

HORSE RACING

9 a.m.

NBC — The Royal Ascot: Closing Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England

11 a.m.

CNBC — The Royal Ascot: Closing Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night: Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige (Featherweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at NY Yankees OR Miami at Chicago Cubs (2 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Kansas City OR Minnesota at Texas (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

FOX — Cincinnati at San Diego OR Chicago White Sox at Houston OR St. Louis at Atlanta

10 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Game 7

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

USA — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, Game 4

RODEO

1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Showdown, Championship Round, Las Vegas

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — MLR: Utah at Rugby United

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Bristol, Semifinal (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Hungary vs. France, Group F, Budapest, Hungary

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Portugal vs. Germany, Group F, Munich

2:30 p.m.

ABC — UEFA European Championship: Spain vs. Poland, Group E, Seville, Spain

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: OL Reign at North Carolina

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

FOX — Mega Bowl: Linemen vs. Jousters, Houston

SURFING

11 a.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Surf Ranch Pro — Day 2, Lemoore, Calif.

6 p.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Surf Ranch Pro — Day 2, Lemoore, Calif.

SWIMMING

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats, Omaha, Neb. (Taped)

9 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Finals, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

8 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Rounds, Eugene, Ore.

10 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

CBS — Connecticut at Chicago

