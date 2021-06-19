Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, June 19
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
2 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E Championship: Round 8, Autódromo Miguel E. Abed, Puebla, Mexico
8 p.m.
CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa
10 p.m.
NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The High Point, High Point Raceway, Mt. Morris, Pa. (Taped)
12 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Taped)
BOWLING
2 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The King Of The Lanes 1, Portland, Maine
3 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The King Of The Lanes 2, Portland, Maine
4 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The King Of The Lanes 3, Portland, Maine
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel (Middleweights), Houston
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas (Bantamweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: NC State vs. Stanford, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Arizona vs. Vanderbilt, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
11 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, Mich.
7 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.
NBC — The Royal Ascot: Closing Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
11 a.m.
CNBC — The Royal Ascot: Closing Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night: Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige (Featherweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at NY Yankees OR Miami at Chicago Cubs (2 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Kansas City OR Minnesota at Texas (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
FOX — Cincinnati at San Diego OR Chicago White Sox at Houston OR St. Louis at Atlanta
10 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Game 7
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
USA — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, Game 4
RODEO
1 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Showdown, Championship Round, Las Vegas
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — MLR: Utah at Rugby United
1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Bristol, Semifinal (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Hungary vs. France, Group F, Budapest, Hungary
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Portugal vs. Germany, Group F, Munich
2:30 p.m.
ABC — UEFA European Championship: Spain vs. Poland, Group E, Seville, Spain
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: OL Reign at North Carolina
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
FOX — Mega Bowl: Linemen vs. Jousters, Houston
SURFING
11 a.m.
FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Surf Ranch Pro — Day 2, Lemoore, Calif.
6 p.m.
FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Surf Ranch Pro — Day 2, Lemoore, Calif.
SWIMMING
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats, Omaha, Neb. (Taped)
9 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Finals, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
8 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Rounds, Eugene, Ore.
10 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
CBS — Connecticut at Chicago