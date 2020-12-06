Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, December 6

AUTO RACING

12:05 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Sakhir Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV-Rd 6, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

BIATHLON

4 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Kontiolahti, Finland (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Villanova at Texas

2 p.m.

BTN — Florida A&M at Nebraska

ESPN2 — Missouri at Wichita State

ESPNU — Grambling State at Texas Tech

SECN — Stetson at Florida

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Stony Brook at St. John’s

3 p.m.

ESPN — Xavier at Cincinnati

4 p.m.

BTN — Central Florida at Michigan

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Texas Christian

PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: Wyoming at Oregon State

SECN — Texas (Rio Grande Valley) at Texas A&M

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — West Virginia at Georgetown

5 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Georgia Tech

6 p.m.

BTN — Western Michigan at Michigan State

ESPNU — DePaul at Iowa State

SECN — Louisiana Tech at Louisiana State

7 p.m.

ACCN — Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame

8 p.m.

BTN — Seton Hall at Penn State

PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: California at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Tennessee (Martin) at Louisville

ESPNU — South Carolina at Iowa State

2 p.m.

ACCN — Penn State at Syracuse

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon

4 p.m.

ACCN — Charlotte at North Carolina

ESPNU — Indiana at Kentucky

PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: UCLA at Arizona State

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Arkansas

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Oregon State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Washington State at Southern California

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

NBC — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Tennessee, Cincinnati at Miami, Jacksonville at Minnesota, Las Vegas at NY Jets, Indianapolis at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, Detroit at Chicago

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Arizona, NY Giants at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Green Bay, New England at LA Chargers

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Denver at Kansas City

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Gloucester (taped)

SKIING

4:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Columbus, Final

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: West Ham United at Chelsea

9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Everton