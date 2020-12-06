Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, December 6
AUTO RACING
12:05 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Sakhir Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV-Rd 6, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
BIATHLON
4 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Kontiolahti, Finland (taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Villanova at Texas
2 p.m.
BTN — Florida A&M at Nebraska
ESPN2 — Missouri at Wichita State
ESPNU — Grambling State at Texas Tech
SECN — Stetson at Florida
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Stony Brook at St. John’s
3 p.m.
ESPN — Xavier at Cincinnati
4 p.m.
BTN — Central Florida at Michigan
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Texas Christian
PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: Wyoming at Oregon State
SECN — Texas (Rio Grande Valley) at Texas A&M
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — West Virginia at Georgetown
5 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Georgia Tech
6 p.m.
BTN — Western Michigan at Michigan State
ESPNU — DePaul at Iowa State
SECN — Louisiana Tech at Louisiana State
7 p.m.
ACCN — Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame
8 p.m.
BTN — Seton Hall at Penn State
PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: California at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Tennessee (Martin) at Louisville
ESPNU — South Carolina at Iowa State
2 p.m.
ACCN — Penn State at Syracuse
PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon
4 p.m.
ACCN — Charlotte at North Carolina
ESPNU — Indiana at Kentucky
PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: UCLA at Arizona State
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Baylor at Arkansas
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Oregon State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Washington State at Southern California
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
NBC — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Tennessee, Cincinnati at Miami, Jacksonville at Minnesota, Las Vegas at NY Jets, Indianapolis at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, Detroit at Chicago
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Arizona, NY Giants at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Green Bay, New England at LA Chargers
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Denver at Kansas City
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Gloucester (taped)
SKIING
4:30 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona
3 p.m.
ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Columbus, Final
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: West Ham United at Chelsea
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Everton