Wednesday, May 12

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Mississippi, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse, First Round, Louisville, Ky.

2:40 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. NC State, First Round, Louisville, Ky.

5:10 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Kentucky, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Baltimore at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Cleveland (1 p.m.)

3 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Colorado

8 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox OR LA Angels at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Atlanta

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Portland at Utah

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2021 NFL Schedule Release

FS1 — 2021 NFL Schedule Release

NFLN — 2021 NFL Schedule Release

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Edmonton at Montréal

9 p.m.

NBCSN — Minnesota at St. Louis

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventus at Sassuolo

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

