Wednesday, May 12
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Mississippi, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse, First Round, Louisville, Ky.
2:40 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. NC State, First Round, Louisville, Ky.
5:10 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
7:45 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Kentucky, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Cleveland (1 p.m.)
3 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at Colorado
8 p.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox OR LA Angels at Houston
NBA BASKETBALL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Atlanta
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — Portland at Utah
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — 2021 NFL Schedule Release
FS1 — 2021 NFL Schedule Release
NFLN — 2021 NFL Schedule Release
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Edmonton at Montréal
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Minnesota at St. Louis
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventus at Sassuolo
3:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds