Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, January 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — W. Michigan at Toledo
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St.
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Akron at Ball St.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Stanford at California
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Columbia at Princeton
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St.
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Utah
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana
9 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Geico High School Basketball Showcase: Cathedral (Ind.) vs. Simeon (Ill.), La Porte, Ind.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — NLL: Philadelphia at Las Vegas
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at New Orleans
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at Phoenix
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Quarterfinals
6 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Semifinals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Semifinals
