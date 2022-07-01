Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, July 1
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Carlton
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Geelong
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
CYCLING
9:30 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, Individual Time-Trial — 8.1 miles, Copenhagen, Denmark
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO National Championship Tournament: TBD, Final, Baton Rouge, La.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN — PFL 6 Main Card: Welterweights & Women’s Lightweights, Atlanta
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Chicago Cubs OR Tampa Bay at Toronto (3 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles at Dallas
NBATV — Las Vegas at Minnesota