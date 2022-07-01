Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, July 1

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Carlton

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Geelong

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

CYCLING

9:30 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, Individual Time-Trial — 8.1 miles, Copenhagen, Denmark

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO National Championship Tournament: TBD, Final, Baton Rouge, La.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN — PFL 6 Main Card: Welterweights & Women’s Lightweights, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Chicago Cubs OR Tampa Bay at Toronto (3 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Dallas

NBATV — Las Vegas at Minnesota

