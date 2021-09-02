Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, September 2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong, Semifinal
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Temple at Rutgers
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boise St. at UCF
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — South Florida at NC State
ESPNU — East Carolina vs. Appalachian St., Charlotte, N.C.
PAC-12N — Weber St. at Utah
8 p.m.
FOX — Ohio St. at Minnesota
SECN — Bowling Green at Tennessee
10:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — S. Utah at Arizona St.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome
10 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at Detroit
7 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Tampa Bay OR Miami at NY Mets
10 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Colorado OR Cleveland at Kansas City (Games Joined in Progress)
PARALYMPICS
3 a.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling, Tokyo
9 p.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Road Cycling; Wheelchair Tennis; Canoeing, Tokyo
3 a.m. (Friday)
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Goalball (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball, Tokyo
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Canberra
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: El Salvador vs. U.S., San Salvador, El Salvador
SWIMMING
2 p.m.
CBSSN — ISL: Match 3, Naples, Italy
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Minnesota
10 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Las Vegas