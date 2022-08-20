Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, August 20
3ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
CBS — The Patrick Cup: Team Mullen vs. Team Murphy AND Team Trottier vs. Team LeClair, Semifinals (Also Championship and Consolation), Las Vegas
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Port Adelaide
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Carlton
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, New York
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, New York
6:30 p.m.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
BOXING
8 p.m.
SHO — WBC Showtime Championship: Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets (Super-Lightweights), Hollywood, Fla.
10 p.m.
ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez (Featherweights), San Diego
CYCLING
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 2, ‘s-Hertogenbosch to Utrecht, 108.7 miles, Netherlands
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe, Mobridge, S.D.
9 a.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The International Billfish Tournament, San Juan, Puerto Rico
11 a.m.
CBSSN — MLF: Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit — Stop 4, St. Lawrence River, Massena, N.Y.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.
3 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur, Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)
9 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho (Taped)
GYMNASTICS
1 p.m.
CNBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Events, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)
3 p.m.
CNBC — U.S. Championships: Women’s Events, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)
7 p.m.
CNBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Events, Tampa, Fla.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Edmonton, Canada
8 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Edmonton, Canada
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — World U-21 Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Final, Limerick, Ireland
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: Queensland, Australia vs. Bologna, Italy, Game 13, Williamsport, Penn.
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: Bonney Lake, Wash. vs. Davenport, Iowa, Game 14, Williamsport, Penn.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Managua, Nicaragua vs. Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, Game 15, Williamsport, Penn. (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Middleboro, Mass. vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., Game 16, Williamsport, Penn.
MILB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Syracuse at Charlotte
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Featherweights & Women’s Lightweights, London
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 278 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City
8 p.m.
ABC — UFC 278 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City
ESPN — UFC 278 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City
9 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 278 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City (with The Gronks)
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR LA Angels at Detroit
2 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Atlanta, NY Mets at Philadelphia, Seattle at Oakland
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Denver at Buffalo
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Washington at Kansas City
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Tampa Bay at Tennessee
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at LA Chargers