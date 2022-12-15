Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, December 15
Windy with isolated thunderstorms during the morning - storms becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 3:37 am
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, December 15
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Lehigh at Wisconsin
8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — North Alabama at Colorado
10:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Seattle at Oregon St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Presbyterian at Florida St.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Carolina at S. Dakota St.
SECN — Little Rock at Alabama
8 p.m.
ACCN — Davidson at NC State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: San Diego vs. Texas, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Louisville, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, First Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius
3:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Las Vegas
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee at Memphis
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at LA Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — San Francisco at Seattle
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.