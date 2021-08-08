Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, August 8
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia
12 p.m.
NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Washougal National, Washougal MX Park, Washougal, Wash. (Taped)
3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Streets of Nashville, Nashville, Tenn.
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Morton Buildings Late Models, Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, Minn. (Taped)
8 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Taped)
11 p.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Styria, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria (taped)
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship, Westchester CC, Rye, N.Y.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, Calif.
9 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Read, Boyds, Md.
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Arsenault, Boyds, Md.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Colorado vs. Louisiana, Southwest Regional Semifinal, Waco, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
TBS — NY Mets at Philadelphia
4 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Oakland
7 p.m.
ABC — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Boston vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Toronto vs. New York, Las Vegas
6 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Portland vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Houston vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Washington vs. Indiana, Las Vegas
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Detroit, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Denver vs. Miami, Las Vegas
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio
NFLN — 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio
RODEO
12:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Long Live Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Long Live Cowboys Classic, Championship Round, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)
RUGBY
8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IRU: British and Irish at South Africa (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:25 p.m.
ESPN — Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. AC Milan, Klagenfurt, Austria
TENNIS
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington D.C.-ATP Doubles Final
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA Finals