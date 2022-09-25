Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, September 25
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 1, The MXGP & MX2, Buchanan, Mich.
2 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Japan, Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi, Japan (Taped)
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
2 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The Junior Motocross World Championship, Buchanan, Mich.
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 2, The MX2 & Open, Buchanan, Mich.
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs — Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
4 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 3, The Open & MXGP, Buchanan, Mich.
8:30 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at Florida
1 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
4 p.m.
ESPNU — TCU at Kansas
SECN — Mississippi at Auburn
5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
7 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at NC State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Kentucky
1 p.m.
ESPN — Purdue at Iowa
2 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Alabama
3 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at Florida St.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington at UCLA
8 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. U.S., Group A, Sydney
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Third Round, National — Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
NBC — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Singles Matches, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.
4 a.m. (Monday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Final Round, National — Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4:45 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Tampa Bay
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Oakland OR San Diego at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (KayRod Cast)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Chicago, Kansas City at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, Cincinnati at NY Jets
FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Tennessee, Detroit at Minnesota, Baltimore at New England, Philadelphia at Washington, New Orleans at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at LA Chargers
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Arizona, Green Bay at Tampa Bay, Atlanta at Seattle
8:15 p.m.
NBC — San Francisco at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Washington
6 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Edmonton
9 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Vegas at Colorado
RODEO
5 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Game of the Week, Ridgedale, Mo.
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Day 3, Ridgedale, Mo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Andorra vs. Latvia, Group M, la Vella, Andorra
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Kazakhstan, Group K, Merdekan, Azerbaijan
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Denmark vs. France, Group A, Copenhagen, Denmark
2 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Austria vs. Croatia, Group A, Vienna, Austria (Taped)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:45 a.m.
CBSSN — Division 1 Arkema: Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea (Taped)
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World
8 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Singles Final
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds