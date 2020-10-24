Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Richmond vs. Geelong, Grand Final, The Gabba, Woolloongabba, Australia
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
9 a.m.
CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 1, Spa, Belgium
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
6 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
8 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, St. Pete Street Course, St. Petersburg, Fla. (taped)
6 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, Spa, Belgium (taped)
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Sergey Lipinets vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma at Texas Christian
ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan State
CBSSN — Mercer at Army
ESPN — North Carolina State at North Carolina
ESPNU — Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina
FOX — Nebraska at Ohio State
FS1 — Kansas at Kansas State
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulane at Central Florida
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
BTN — Iowa at Purdue
CBS — Alabama at Tennessee
CBSSN — Houston at Navy
ESPN — Baylor at Texas
FOX — Iowa State at Oklahoma State
FS1 — Penn State at Indiana
4 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Boston College
ESPNU — Georgia State at Troy
SECN — Kentucky at Missouri
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas Tech
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at Nevada (Reno)
ESPN — South Carolina at Louisiana State
FS1 — Utah State at Boise State
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Michigan at Minnesota
BTN — Maryland at Northwestern
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Miami
ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Texas (San Antonio)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Texas State at Brigham Young
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Diego State
FS1 — Air Force at San Jose State
CROSSFIT
1 p.m.
CBS — The Reebok CrossFit Games: From Aromas, Calif.
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
NBCSN — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Third Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Third Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at NC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 254 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Flash Forum, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 4, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
RUGBY
12 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: London vs. Exeter, Final, Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham, England (taped)
2 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations: Italy at Ireland (taped)
4 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Penrith vs. Melbourne, Grand Final, ANZ Stadium, Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Sampdoria at Atalanta
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Fulham
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Semifinals ---
Sunday, October 25
AUTO RACING
6 a.m.
CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, Spa, Belgium (taped)
9 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Baytown, Texas (taped)
9:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Portugese Grand Prix, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 400, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
2 p.m.
CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 3, Spa, Belgium (taped)
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Baytown, Texas
FS2 — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Pete Street Course, St. Petersburg, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
4:30 p.m.
NBC — MotoGP: The Motorcycle Grand Prix Circuit, Motorland Aragón, Alcañiz, Spain
6 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
BOWLING
5 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24, Centreville, Va.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville
2 p.m.
SECN — Florida at South Carolina
4 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
5:30 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Final Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 7th-Place Game, Gilbert, Ariz.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 5th-Place Game, Gilbert, Ariz.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 3rd-Place Game, Gilbert, Ariz.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, Gilbert, Ariz.
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Cincinnati, Pittsburgh at Tennessee, Buffalo at NY Jets
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Atlanta, Carolina at New Orleans, Dallas at Washington, Green Bay at Houston
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay at Las Vegas
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Denver, San Francisco at New England, Jacksonville at LA Chargers
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Seattle at Arizona
RUGBY
4 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Penrith vs. Melbourne, Grand Final, ANZ Stadium, Sydney
3:35 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Pro14: Connacht at Edinburgh, Group Stage, Group B
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Southampton
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton
3:30 p.m.
ABC — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC
9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Club Atlético at Santos Laguna
SWIMMING
12 p.m.
CBSSN — ISL: The N 3, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Finals