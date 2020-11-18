Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, November 18
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.
NBCSN — The NASCAR Awards Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Toledo at Eastern Michigan
ESPN2 — Western Michigan at Central Michigan
ESPNEWS — Northern Illinois at Ball State
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Chapel Hill, N.C.
8 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Raleigh, N.C.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Auburn
CYCLING
1 p.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Madrid Challenge: Ceratizit Challenge — Women’s Race (taped)
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
2 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 2, Seoul, South Korea
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — The 2020 NBA Draft
ESPNU — The 2020 NBA Draft
NBATV — The 2020 NBA Draft
RUGBY
4 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, State of Origin III
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Poland, League A
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Flamengo at São Paulo, Quarterfinal Leg 2
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
9 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
1 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
3 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin