Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, December 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon

FS1 — Xavier at Creighton

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State

5 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Seton Hall

PAC-12N — Northwestern State at Washington State

SECN — South Carolina (Upstate) at Tennessee

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Providence at Butler

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Penn State

7 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Marquette

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Georgia Tech at Alabama (Birmingham)

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Indiana

9 p.m.

FS1 — Western Illinois at DePaul

10 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Boise State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern, New Orleans

7 p.m.

ESPN — Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic, Montgomery, Ala.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Boston

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Inter Milan at Hellas Verona

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Copa do Brasil: São Paulo at Grêmio, Semifinal Leg 1