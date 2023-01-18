Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, January 18
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — UConn at Seton Hall
7 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska
CBSSN — Saint Louis at Loyola of Chicago
ESPN2 — Auburn at LSU
ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Virginia
SECN — Florida at Texas A&M
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at DePaul
9 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Iowa
CBSSN — Providence at Marquette
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
SECN — Arkansas at Missouri
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at California
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego St. at Colorado St.
GOLF
2:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Dallas
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at NY Islanders
10 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at San Jose
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Super Cup: AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
TENNIS
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — FISU: World University Games, Lake Placid, N.Y.
