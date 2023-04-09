Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, April 9
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, April 9
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Rutgers at Maryland
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Kansas at West Virginia
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Mississippi
GOLF
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
1:15 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
3:35 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Philadelphia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leeds United
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final
1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles Final
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
XFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Houston at San Antonio
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — D.C. at Seattle
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.