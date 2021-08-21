Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, August 21

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Carlton

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Adelaide

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup, Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, Pa. (Taped)

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

11 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Budds Creek National 250 Moto, Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, Md. (Taped)

12 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Budds Creek National 450 Moto, Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, Md. (Taped)

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Group A, Moscow

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 8: From Las Vegas

BOXING

12:30 p.m.

FOX — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

CFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Toronto

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped)

6 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — PLL Playoffs: Cannons LC vs. Atlas LC, Quarterfinal, Sandy, Utah

6 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Redwoods LC, Quarterfinal, Sandy, Utah

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Cummings vs. Team Glynn, Boyds, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Tennessee vs. New Hampshire, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. New Jersey, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum (Middleweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at LA Dodgers

7 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at Boston OR Pittsburgh at St. Louis

10 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at San Diego OR Colorado at Arizona

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Chicago

4:25 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: NY Jets at Green Bay

7:30 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at LA Rams

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, Round 1, Nashville, Tenn.

SAILING

7 a.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The Denmark Grand Prix, Aarhus, Denmark

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa

USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester City

12:25 p.m.

ABC — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Watford at Brighton & Hove Albion

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United

5:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Seattle at Columbus Crew SC

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Houston vs. Barcelona, Third Place Game, Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — The Women’s Cup: FC Bayern Munich at Racing Louisville FC, Final (Taped)

ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Portland vs. Lyon, Final, Portland, Ore.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA: WTA Semifinals, ATP Singles Semifinal 1, ATP Doubles Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

4:30 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.

1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Atlanta

8 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Chicago

