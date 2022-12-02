Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, December 2
Friday, December 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at NC State
9 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Maryland
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Championship: North Texas at UTSA
8 p.m.
FOX — Pac-12 Championship: Utah vs. Southern Cal, Las Vegas
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan St.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Minn. Duluth
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Women’s College Cup: North Carolina vs. Florida St., Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Women’s College Cup: Alabama vs. UCLA, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec SA Open Championship, Second Round, Blair Atholl Golf, Lanseria, South Africa
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, Albany Golf Club, Albany, Bahamas
10 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, Third Round, Victoria Golf Club, Victoria, Australia
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec SA Open Championship, Third Round, Blair Atholl Golf, Lanseria, South Africa
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at Milwaukee
ESPN2 — LA Lakers at Milwaukee (Stephen A’s World)
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at Golden State
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Portugal, Group H, Al Rayyan, Qatar
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ghana vs. Uruguay, Group H, Al Wakrah, Qatar
2 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Cameroon vs. Brazil, Group G, Lusail, Qatar
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Serbia vs. Switzerland, Group G, Doha, Qatar
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Africa Cares Women’s Tennis Challenge
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Africa Cares Women’s Tennis Challenge
