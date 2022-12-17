Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, December 17
BOXING
10 p.m.
SHO — WBA Showtime Championship: Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin (Lightweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Wake Forest at Rutgers
ESPN2 — Indiana at Kansas
12:30 p.m.
FOX — Providence at Seton Hall
1 p.m.
ACCN — North Florida at Pittsburgh
CBS — Gonzaga vs. Alabama, Birmingham, Ala.
2 p.m.
BTN — DePaul at Northwestern
ESPN2 — Houston at Virginia
3 p.m.
ACCN — Cornell at Syracuse
CBS — CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Ohio St., New York
SECN — Nicholls St. at Mississippi St.
4 p.m.
BTN — Alabama A&M at Illinois
CBSSN — Villanova at Saint Joseph’s
5 p.m.
SECN — Temple at Mississippi
5:30 p.m.
CBS — CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. Kentucky, New York
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah at BYU
6:15 p.m.
BTN — Davidson at Purdue
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Memphis
FS1 — UConn at Butler
SECN — Winthrop at LSU
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Legends of Basketball: Wyoming vs. Dayton, Chicago
PAC-12N — Portland at Oregon
8:30 p.m.
BTN — SE Missouri at Iowa
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Wichita St.
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Idaho St. at Washington
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Legends of Basketball: NC State vs. Vanderbilt, Chicago
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arizona
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — The Wasabi Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville, Boston
12 p.m.
ABC — The Cricket Celebration Bowl: Jackson St. vs. NC Central, Atlanta
1 p.m.
CNBC — HBCU Pigskin Showdown: Team Selma vs. Team Marion, Marion, Ala.
ESPNU — NCAA Division II Tournament: Colorado Mines vs. Ferris St., Championship, McKinney, Texas
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon St., Las Vegas
3:30 p.m.
ABC — The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Washington St. vs. Fresno St., Los Angeles
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA FCS Tournament: Montana St. at S. Dakota St., Semifinal
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — The LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss., Mobile, Ala.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — The New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU, Albuquerque, N.M.
9:15 p.m.
ESPN — The Frisco Bowl: N. Texas vs. Boise St., Frisco, Texas
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, First Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
3 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Geico State Champions Bowl Series: Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Las Vegas
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Miami vs. San Antonio, Mexico City
9 p.m.
NBATV — New Orleans at Phoenix
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Indianapolis at Minnesota
4:30 p.m.
NFLN — Baltimore at Cleveland
8:15 p.m.
NFLN — Miami at Buffalo
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Columbus at Boston
7 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Washington
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen
10 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Croatia vs. Morocco, Third-Place Match, Al Rayyan, Qatar