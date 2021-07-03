Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, July 3
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
12 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The RedBud National, RedBud MX, Buchanan, Mich. (Taped)
8 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio (Taped)
8 p.m.
CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar (Super Featherweights), Carson, Calif.
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 8, Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand, 94 miles
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, San Diego
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
NBC — PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Waterdogs LC, Hempstead, N.Y.
3 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chaos LC, Hempstead, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
FOX — Boston at Oakland OR LA Dodgers at Washington OR Houston at Cleveland
10 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona OR Texas at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 6
RUBGY
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Seattle at San Diego
11 p.m.
NBCSN — IRU: Emirates at British and Irish (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Czech Republic vs. Denmark, Quarterfinal, Baku, Azerbaijan
2:30 p.m.
ABC — UEFA European Championship: Ukraine vs. England, Quarterfinal, Rome
5 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: New England at Columbus Crew SC
6 p.m.
FS2 — Copa América: Uruguay vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: Sacramento FC at San Diego SC
FS1 — Copa América: Uruguay vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil (Joined in Progress)
9 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América: Argentina vs. Ecuador, Quarterfinal, Brasília, Brazil
9:30 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Guyana, Preliminary Round — First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
STRONG MAN’S COMPETITION
2 p.m.
CBS — SBD World’s Strongest Man: Qualifying and Final Rounds, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)
TENNIS
8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
2 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — U.S. vs. Russia, Irvine, Calif.
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Washington at New York
NBATV — Connecticut at Indiana