Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, July 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

12 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The RedBud National, RedBud MX, Buchanan, Mich. (Taped)

8 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar (Super Featherweights), Carson, Calif.

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 8, Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand, 94 miles

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, San Diego

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

NBC — PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Waterdogs LC, Hempstead, N.Y.

3 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chaos LC, Hempstead, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

FOX — Boston at Oakland OR LA Dodgers at Washington OR Houston at Cleveland

10 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona OR Texas at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 6

RUBGY

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Seattle at San Diego

11 p.m.

NBCSN — IRU: Emirates at British and Irish (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Czech Republic vs. Denmark, Quarterfinal, Baku, Azerbaijan

2:30 p.m.

ABC — UEFA European Championship: Ukraine vs. England, Quarterfinal, Rome

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: New England at Columbus Crew SC

6 p.m.

FS2 — Copa América: Uruguay vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: Sacramento FC at San Diego SC

FS1 — Copa América: Uruguay vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil (Joined in Progress)

9 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América: Argentina vs. Ecuador, Quarterfinal, Brasília, Brazil

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Guyana, Preliminary Round — First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

STRONG MAN’S COMPETITION

2 p.m.

CBS — SBD World’s Strongest Man: Qualifying and Final Rounds, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

2 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — U.S. vs. Russia, Irvine, Calif.

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington at New York

NBATV — Connecticut at Indiana

