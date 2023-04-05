Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, April 5
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Johns Hopkins at Maryland
GOLF
3 p.m.
ESPN — The Masters: Par 3 Contest, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at Milwaukee
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Tampa Bay at NY Rangers
10 p.m.
TNT — Edmonton at Anaheim
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — DFB-Pokal: TBD, Quarterfinal
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at West Ham United
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL at Motogua, Quarterfinal, Leg 1
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: LA FC at Vancouver, Quarterfinal, Leg 1
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds
