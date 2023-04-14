Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, April 14
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Long John Silver’s 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Miami at North Carolina
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: San Diego at Colorado
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — PFL
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD, Game 3
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD, Game 3
