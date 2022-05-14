Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, May 14
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Sydney
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
5 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Formula E World Championship: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 8, Berlin (Taped)
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Heart Of America 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — NRHA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — WBC Championship Main Card: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Carlos Castano (Light-Middleweights), Carson, Calif.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina
1 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech
3 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at LSU
4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
BTN — Minnesota at Indiana
7 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Florida St.
9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Boston U. at Princeton, First Round
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Richmond at Penn, First Round
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Saint Joseph’s at Yale, First Round
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Virginia at Brown, First Round
COLLEGE RUGBY
2 p.m.
CNBC — The Division IA Women’s and Men’s National Championships: From Kennesaw, Ga.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tulsa, Okla.
12 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 1, Rosemont, Ill.
1 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, East Lansing, Mich.
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Denton, Texas
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pittsburgh
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 2, Rosemont, Ill. (If Necessary)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gainesville, Fla.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
4:45 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Men’s Hammer Throw, Eugene, Ore.
6 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Outdoor Track And Field Championships: From Oxford, Miss.
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Men’s and Women’s Steeplechase, Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Third Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
9 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
5 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group B, Tampere, Finland
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Italy, Group A, Helsinki
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Finland, Group B, Tampere, Finland
5 a.m. (Sunday)
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Italy vs. Canada, Group A, Helsinki
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at Atlanta
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox OR Boston at Texas
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona (8 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 7
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 7
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 7
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Round 2, Fort Worth, Texas
RUGBY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Dallas at Toronto
SAILING
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The Bermuda Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, Hamilton, Bermuda (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:15 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Motherwell at Celtic
9 a.m.
ESPN — Bundesliga: Rb Leipzig at Dsc Arminia Bielefeld
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.
CNBC — IAAF: Diamond League, Doha, Qatar (Taped)
USFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
FOX — New Orleans vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Phoenix at Seattle
8 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Minnesota