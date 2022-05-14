Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, May 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Sydney

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

5 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Formula E World Championship: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 8, Berlin (Taped)

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Heart Of America 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — NRHA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — WBC Championship Main Card: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Carlos Castano (Light-Middleweights), Carson, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina

1 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech

3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at LSU

4 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

BTN — Minnesota at Indiana

7 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Florida St.

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Boston U. at Princeton, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Richmond at Penn, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Saint Joseph’s at Yale, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Virginia at Brown, First Round

COLLEGE RUGBY

2 p.m.

CNBC — The Division IA Women’s and Men’s National Championships: From Kennesaw, Ga.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tulsa, Okla.

12 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 1, Rosemont, Ill.

1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, East Lansing, Mich.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Denton, Texas

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pittsburgh

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 2, Rosemont, Ill. (If Necessary)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gainesville, Fla.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

4:45 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Men’s Hammer Throw, Eugene, Ore.

6 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Outdoor Track And Field Championships: From Oxford, Miss.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Men’s and Women’s Steeplechase, Eugene, Ore.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Third Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

9 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

5 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group B, Tampere, Finland

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Italy, Group A, Helsinki

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Finland, Group B, Tampere, Finland

5 a.m. (Sunday)

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Italy vs. Canada, Group A, Helsinki

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Atlanta

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox OR Boston at Texas

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona (8 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 7

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 7

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 7

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Round 2, Fort Worth, Texas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Dallas at Toronto

SAILING

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The Bermuda Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, Hamilton, Bermuda (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:15 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Motherwell at Celtic

9 a.m.

ESPN — Bundesliga: Rb Leipzig at Dsc Arminia Bielefeld

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.

CNBC — IAAF: Diamond League, Doha, Qatar (Taped)

USFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

FOX — New Orleans vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Seattle

8 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Minnesota

Recommended for you