Minnesota Twins first baseman Jose Miranda, second baseman Luis Arraez and shortstop Carlos Correa (4) stand in a defensive infield shift during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles.

PALM BEACH — Jeff McNeil thinks he’ll adapt quickly to baseball’s big shift — really, an anti-shift.

“I’m playing a normal second base now instead of in short right field. I’ve been playing second base my whole life so it shouldn’t be too hard to adjust to,” the New York Mets All-Star infielder and big league batting champion said.

